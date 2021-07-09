CHIMONYO, NKIWANE DECLARED NATIONAL HEROES

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday conferred national hero status to the late Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Absolom Edzai Chimonyo, who died on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

Mnangagwa confirmed the development during a visit to the late commander’s Greystone Park, Harare, home yesterday afternoon to pay his condolences.

Chimonyo becomes the second to be declared national hero inside a week after Mnangagwa conferred the same status to the former Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zpra) commander Abraham Nkiwane, who succumbed to prostate cancer at Bulawayo United Hospital on Tuesday at the age of 93.

Nkiwane served in the Zpra high command during the liberation struggle, alongside the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, Nikita Mangena, Lookout Masuku and Dumiso Dabengwa, among others.

Details of the two heroes’ burial are yet to be announced. Newsday