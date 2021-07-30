CHEGUTU TOWN CLERK DIES OF COVID-19

Chegutu Town Clerk Alex Mandigo has succumbed to Covid-19. He was 57 years old.
Council Spokesperson Brian Nkiwane told H-Metro that the
local authority was still in a state of shock and disbelief.
“Yes I can confirm the death. “It’s a big loss to Chegutu
Municipality. He has left a big gap that would not be easy to fill in,” said
Nkiwane.
Director of Housing, Health and Community service Shylette
Dzivai said she was still in a state of shock and devastated.
“Tarwadziwa zvikurusa. He was a good boss. We had a big
working relationship. Local government fraternity has also lost someone who had
a senior post,” said Dzivai.
She added: “The wound left is going to take time to heal.
It’s not easy. I worked with him for the past five years here at council. It’s
a great loss.”
Karoi town council chairman councillor Abel Matsika told
H-Metro that Mandigo’s death was a huge loss to the urban local authorities’
fraternity. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment