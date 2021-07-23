BUSINESSMAN GUNNED DOWN

A YOUTHFUL Headlands businessman was last week gunned down by robbers who made off with US$1 500 cash and other goods.
Mr Knowledge Kapfava (27) died days later after succumbing
to the wounds. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson
Chananda confirmed the robbery.
The robbers, who are still at large, also attacked another
Headlands businessman, Mr Paradzai Nyarugwe, and stole US$1 500, groceries and
a Toyota Ipsum vehicle.
Mr Nyarugwe sustained serious injuries after being severely
assaulted all over the body with electric cables.
“The five robbers, who were on a looting spree, were armed with
pistols and electric cables. They broke into Mr Kapfava’s shop at Nyamombe
Business Centre in Mayo and stole US$1 500 and some groceries. They shot him
several times on his thigh and tied him with cloths before vanishing from the
scene. Mr Kapfava died a few days after the incident,” said Inspector Chananda.
The incident happened a few hours after the five robbers
had pounced on Mr Nyarugwe (77) near the business centre. The five produced
pistols and demanded cash from him.
The gang stole US$1 500, a Samsung laptop, a television set
and data cables from Mr Nyarugwe.
“They demanded Mr Nyarugwe’s car keys and assaulted him
with electric cables all over his body. They drove Mr Nyarugwe’s Toyota Ipsum
vehicle to Nyamombe Business Centre where they attacked Mr Kapfava,” said
Inspector Chananda.
He appealed to members of the public with information
leading to the arrest of the five to contact their nearest police station.
In March, two gun-toting robbers pounced on a Headlands
service station and shot a fuel attendant, before vanishing with US$700.
The duo approached Kumbirai Marozva and Silence Makandiona
at Energy Park Service Station and demanded cash. They shot Marozva and left
him for dead. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment