BUSINESSMAN GUNNED DOWN

A YOUTHFUL Headlands businessman was last week gunned down by robbers who made off with US$1 500 cash and other goods.

Mr Knowledge Kapfava (27) died days later after succumbing to the wounds. Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the robbery.

The robbers, who are still at large, also attacked another Headlands businessman, Mr Paradzai Nyarugwe, and stole US$1 500, groceries and a Toyota Ipsum vehicle.

Mr Nyarugwe sustained serious injuries after being severely assaulted all over the body with electric cables.

“The five robbers, who were on a looting spree, were armed with pistols and electric cables. They broke into Mr Kapfava’s shop at Nyamombe Business Centre in Mayo and stole US$1 500 and some groceries. They shot him several times on his thigh and tied him with cloths before vanishing from the scene. Mr Kapfava died a few days after the incident,” said Inspector Chananda.

The incident happened a few hours after the five robbers had pounced on Mr Nyarugwe (77) near the business centre. The five produced pistols and demanded cash from him.

The gang stole US$1 500, a Samsung laptop, a television set and data cables from Mr Nyarugwe.

“They demanded Mr Nyarugwe’s car keys and assaulted him with electric cables all over his body. They drove Mr Nyarugwe’s Toyota Ipsum vehicle to Nyamombe Business Centre where they attacked Mr Kapfava,” said Inspector Chananda.

He appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the five to contact their nearest police station.

In March, two gun-toting robbers pounced on a Headlands service station and shot a fuel attendant, before vanishing with US$700.

The duo approached Kumbirai Marozva and Silence Makandiona at Energy Park Service Station and demanded cash. They shot Marozva and left him for dead. Manica Post