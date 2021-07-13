BUS SNEAKS INTO ZIM : THREE PASSENGERS TEST POSITIVE TO COVID

POLICE in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province yesterday intercepted and impounded a Sables Bus which was in the process of offloading passengers allegedly from South Africa, but without proper documents required of them during this Covid-19 pandemic era.
According to the police, all the 38 passengers in the bus
had no Covid-19 certificates and now the police are investigating the
circumstances in which the bus had entered into the country.
After it was impounded, all the passengers were referred
for Covid-19 testing, and three came out positive. All the other passengers are
now at Mahusekwa Hospital for isolation.
National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident. Herald
