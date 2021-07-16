BURGLARS BREAK INTO TOP COPS HOUSES

THREE daring burglars recently broke into two senior police officers’ houses in Rusape and stole goods and cash worth thousands of dollars in broad daylight.

George Makwela(35), Collen Rukweza (30) and Peter Angelino (42) — all from Rusape — were not represented when they appeared before magistrate, Mr Gift Manyika.

They were denied bail and remanded in custody.

Public prosecutor, Mr Tawanda Munjanja said the trio took advantage of the absence of the Officer Commanding Rusape and Nyanga District (CID), Detective Superintendent Shepard Tachiona and Rusape District’s Superintendent Collence Nyamukuta to break into their houses in different locations of Rusape.

“On May 31, Superintendent Nyamukuta left home for work and the accused persons took advantage of his absence to break into his house and steal a laptop and US$200. The complainant discovered the theft around 5pm when he returned home from work.

“On June 17, Detective Superintendent Tachiona left for work. One of the windowpanes was covered by a chipboard and supported by a wooden shelf that was inside. The trio removed the chipboard and wooden shelf and gained entry. They stole blankets, a gas tank and a 20-litre jerry can,” said Mr Munjanja. Investigations done led to the arrest of Makwela, Rukweza and Angelino on June 30.

The value of the stolen property is $54 400. Property worth $40 375 has been recovered so far, some of it from buyers. Manica Post