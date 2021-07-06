BURGLARS BREAK INTO 21 HOUSES IN HARARE

Five suspected housebreakers have been arrested in separate incidents in Harare on allegations of breaking into more than 21 houses and premises where they stole various property worth millions of dollars since August last year.

The five are Denzel Arubi (29), Misheck Maisiri (28), Tinashe Tunha (23), all of Eastview, Ruwa, Tendai Goliath Nzara (38) of Mbare and Dennis Mugabe (48) of New Magada, Overspill in Epworth.

They were arrested following an operation conducted by police after a spate of unlawful entry and theft cases recorded in the city.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said police in Highlands first arrested three of the suspects – Arubi, Maisiri and Tunha – for committing nine cases in and around Ruwa.

“During the period extending from August 2020 to May 2021, the accused persons terrorized residents of Ruwa by breaking into houses and shops, stealing various household goods, clothing and groceries,” she said.

“The accused did their shenanigans at night when everyone was asleep. They used unknown objects to break and open the doors to gain entry into the targeted premises.”

Nzara and Mugabe were arrested for committing 12 housebreaking cases in and around Highlands.

“They were targeting houses in and around Hatfield and Highlands,” said Det Insp Chinho. “They would break into houses and steal property while the occupants were asleep.

“Various properties which include electrical gadgets were recovered. Total value stolen in all the 12 counts is $2 223 410 and total value recovered is $1 087 070.

“The police would like to encourage members of the public to reinforce security at their premises. We also warn members of the public against buying cheap second hand goods from back yards as they risk being arrested for receiving stolen property.

“Residents of Ruwa, Highlands and Hatfield who might have lost property by means of unlawful entry are encouraged to visit Highlands Police and identify their property.”

During the past few months, several people have lost goods and property to housebreakers, especially during the night while other suspected thieves have also been targeting parked cars to steal valuables. Herald