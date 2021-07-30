BROTHERS BEAT UP SISTER'S MARRIED LOVER, GO ON THE RUN

Four brothers are on the run after attacking their sister’s married boyfriend at Avoca Farm and seriously injured him.

Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Ndliwayo said the attack followed a tip off by the complainant Munyaradzi Njanji’s (23) wife.

He said Njanji was having an extra marital affair with Fungai Shereni and overcome with jealousy his wife informed Tafadzwa, Smart, Munyaradzi and Lloyd Shereni on July 27, this year.The quartet proceeded to their sister’s house where they found her being intimate with Njanji.

“Smart assaulted Njanji with a wooden stick all over the body before his brothers joined in. The complainant’s mother Sarah Njanji came to his rescue and restrained the brothers,” said Ass Insp Ndliwayo.

“The complainant was rushed to hospital for treatment and a report was made to the police. Tafadzwa was arrested and the other three are on the run.” Ass Insp appealed for people to adopt peaceful methods of conflict resolution.

“The police do not tolerate barbaric methods of conflict resolution. People must avoid taking the law into their hands but must make a police report or instigate litigation procedures,” he said. Herald