BOY SAVES SISTER FROM LION'S JAWS

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl from Muyondozi village in ward 26 under Chief Garahwa, Chipinge South, was on Wednesday mauled by a stray lion.
The victim’s father, Hunesu Chiunje, said his daughter,
Agness, had gone outside at around 8pm to collect her jacket when the cat leapt
on her and bit her knee.
She screamed and one of her siblings rushed and started
beating it with fists and it ran away after plucking flesh from her leg. Chiunje
is appealing to well-wishers to assist him with US$70 to buy the medication
prescribed for his daughter.
“The lion was found in the fenced yard of the Pahla family
in Mutumburi village in ward 26, under Chief Garahwa in Chisumbanje, Chipinge
South,” a villager, Adam Chijakara, said.
He said the lion was tracked and killed by Zimbabwe Parks
and Wildlife Management Authority rangers. Communities in the Middle Sabi
Valley have been living in fear since dangerous animals from Save Valley
Conservancy started straying to their villages.
Reports say the fence around the game reserve was
vandalised. Newsday
