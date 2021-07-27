BITTER FIGHTS AT TOWN HOUSE : BOSS LOCKED OUT

THERE is no end in sight to the feuds at the Harare City Council where top officials are locked in a bitter fight for the control of the capital city after the chief security officer Collen Tongoona instructed his subordinate to lock-out Housing principal officer Edgar Dzehonye.

Dzehonye, a senior officer in the housing department is currently suspended from work as he is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

Following a directive by Local Government and Public works Minister Hon July Moyo barring all council officials with charges before the courts from reporting to work, Tongoona tried to ensure that Dzehonye did not have access to his office, resulting in a fracas at the Town house.

“After learning that Dzehonye was on duty,Tongoona instructed a junior municipal officer Manyere to tell the housing principal officer that he was not allowed to be conducting his duties.

“However, Dzehonye was unflinching, insisting that the security boss had no authority to stop him from work on the basis that he had pending court cases,” a witness said.

However, a determined Dzehonye claimed he could not be ejected from his office by Tongoona who is under the cosh for taking into his position a council firearm without following proper procedures.

Tongoona, who is in soup after he illegally took possession of a gun that belongs to the local authority that was later used by his son to commit a public offence, could neither deny nor confirm chucking out Dzehonye.

“I have not been in touch with Dzehonye so far, it is better to speak with the chamber secretary,” he said.

Tongoona is also facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly authorised the development of a housing stand in Marlborough without a certificate of compliance.

Recently, Tongoona was implicated in illegal firearm possession when his son threatened to kill someone with a council registered service firearm.

The scandal-ridden MDC run municipality is in shambles after suspended mayor Jacob Mafume forced his way back to Town House even though he still faces charges before the courts. His return has left the council with two mayors as the acting mayor Musarurwa Mutizwa insists that he is still in charge. Herald