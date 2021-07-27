BITTER FIGHTS AT TOWN HOUSE : BOSS LOCKED OUT

THERE is no end in sight to the feuds at the Harare City Council where top officials are locked in a bitter fight for the control of the capital city after the chief security officer Collen Tongoona instructed his subordinate to lock-out Housing principal officer Edgar Dzehonye.
Dzehonye, a senior officer in the housing department is
currently suspended from work as he is facing criminal abuse of office charges.
Following a directive by Local Government and Public works
Minister Hon July Moyo barring all council officials with charges before the
courts from reporting to work, Tongoona tried to ensure that Dzehonye did not
have access to his office, resulting in a fracas at the Town house.
“After learning that Dzehonye was on duty,Tongoona
instructed a junior municipal officer Manyere to tell the housing principal
officer that he was not allowed to be conducting his duties.
“However, Dzehonye was unflinching, insisting that the
security boss had no authority to stop him from work on the basis that he had
pending court cases,” a witness said.
However, a determined Dzehonye claimed he could not be
ejected from his office by Tongoona who is under the cosh for taking into his
position a council firearm without following proper procedures.
Tongoona, who is in soup after he illegally took possession
of a gun that belongs to the local authority that was later used by his son to
commit a public offence, could neither deny nor confirm chucking out Dzehonye.
“I have not been in touch with Dzehonye so far, it is
better to speak with the chamber secretary,” he said.
Tongoona is also facing criminal abuse of office charges
after he allegedly authorised the development of a housing stand in Marlborough
without a certificate of compliance.
Recently, Tongoona was implicated in illegal firearm
possession when his son threatened to kill someone with a council registered
service firearm.
The scandal-ridden MDC run municipality is in shambles
after suspended mayor Jacob Mafume forced his way back to Town House even
though he still faces charges before the courts. His return has left the
council with two mayors as the acting mayor Musarurwa Mutizwa insists that he
is still in charge. Herald
