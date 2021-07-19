BATHING WOMAN ELECTROCUTED

A 21-year-old woman was electrocuted while bathing at her parents’ house in Mbizo, Kwekwe. Midlands provincial police spokesman Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Ms Tinashe Nyika.

“Police in Midlands Province are investigating a case of sudden death by electrocution where a 21-year-old woman died after being electrocuted in a bathroom in Mbizo, Kwekwe. on Saturday,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the incident occurred at about 6pm. “It is alleged that the now deceased, Ms Tinashe Nyika, entered the bathroom intending to take a bath and was electrocuted after she touched the tap,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Ms Nyika allegedly screamed for help and her father Mr Joshua Nyika rushed to the scene and found her lying unconscious.

“Mr Nyika ferried her to Kwekwe District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said. The matter, Insp Mahoko said, was reported to the police who attended the scene.

He said it was established that there were electricity cables that were in contact with water pipes. Chronicle