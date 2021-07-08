BABY NOT YOURS : MAN TOLD AFTER 9 YEARS

A Budiriro woman ditched her husband of nine years claiming he was not responsible for their two-year-old baby.
Primrose Mwamuka, 32, reportedly took her belongings in the
absence of her husband Tawanda Sivieri, 36, and phoned him after two days
informing him about the paternity of their child.
Mwamuka confirmed ditching Sivieri urging the latter not to
waste his money to seek DNA tests for the child.
Sivieri, an ardent follower of Mugodhi Apostolic sect, told
H-Metro that he is set to approach office of Registrar General for cancelation
of the baby’s birth certificate.
“I want to thank my church leaders for counselling me
following the unexpected end of my marriage,” said Sivieri. “I could have
committed crime considering the support I gave to support that baby.
“Madzimai ndinofunga kuti hapana huroyi hunopfuura kugara
nemurume achichengeta mwana wababa vapenyu.
“At least I thank God for convicting my wife to confess her
wrong doing and leaving the house peacefully,” he said.
Sivieri narrated the trips he made to consult faith and
traditional healers for a blessing of the child.
“Mbereko yakaramba wangu kwemakore mapfumbamwe takafambira
kumadhokotera ne maporofita.
“My wife later conceived and gave birth in September 2018
and I want to suspect that she cheated the period she was on attachment at
another company. I was staying with her brother as well and they left on the
same day.
“My wife has been buying kitchen utensils and hiding them
in the room where my brother in-law used to sleep. Upon confronting my brother
in-law he disclosed that my wife gave him to keep.
“She phoned me two days later disclosing that the baby was
not mine and it affected me much.
“One of her uncles attached to members of the uniformed
forces threatened me with unspecified action if I was to continue calling my
wife,” said Sivieri.
Mwamuka showed H-Metro medical records about Sivieri’s
alleged low sperm count which she claimed were enough to convince him about her
confession.
“It’s unfortunate that he is now after publishing the issue
he is quite aware of,” said Mwamuka.
“I have the medical records for you H-Metro to read and
enquire from medical doctors for interpretation.
“I do not know why he is failing to understand what I told
him but the truth is that I am now living with my parents in Mabvuku,” she
said. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment