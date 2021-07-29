45 VACCINATION CARDS STOLEN IN BEATRICE

At least 45 Covid-19 vaccination cards have gone missing in unclear circumstances at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

No arrests have been made and police are still conducting investigations on the case. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said they suspect that the vaccination cards were stolen yesterday.

“We are still conducting investigations and we will release more details later concerning the case,” he said.

The latest development comes after a nurse at Zvishavane District Hospital and her agent were arrested for issuing Covid-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated members of the public.

The two—Faith Varaidzo Taruvinga (29) of Izaya Park in Zvishavane and Cloud Nyoni (29) are allegedly part of a web involving nurses at the hospital taking advantage of members of the public who don’t want to be vaccinated but want Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Police are still to find out the number of people who got the Covid-19 vaccination cards from the web.

On Monday morning police received information to the effect that nurses at Zvishavane District Hospital were issuing Covid-19 vaccination cards and demanding between US$20 and US$30 for a card.

Police working with the information approached Nyoni who was going around scouting for potential customers.

Two police officers approached Nyoni pretending to be in need of Covid-19 vaccination cards and he told them that he wanted US$20 for a single card.

The police officers managed to negotiate and they agreed on US$15 for the two cards before they gave him their identity particulars which were to be filled on the cards.

At around 2pm of the same day, Nyoni took the police officers to a house in Izaya Park where they were introduced to Taruvinga, who is employed as a nurse at Zvishavane District Hospital.

Taruvinga later handed over completed vaccination cards to the detectives leading to the arrest of the suspects. Herald