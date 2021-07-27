170 KOMBIS , TAXIS IMPOUNDED

Police in Midlands have impounded over 170 pirate taxis and Kombis following the launch of an operation code named Chishika-shika Chapera.
Some of the drivers were arrested and fined for violating
the Covid-19 rules and regulations.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko said the operation started at the weekend and was still going on aimed
at bringing back normalcy on the roads amid reports of wanton disregard to the
Covid-19 rules by motorists.
He said the operation was across the province and by
yesterday his office was still compiling numbers of impounded vehicles in other
cities and towns in the province so far.
“Zimbabwe Republic Police in the Midlands Province on
realisation of rampant disregard of Covid-19 prevention measures and the
moratorium on continued intercity public travels by transport operators and
private pirate taxis, have launched a blitz targeting these vehicles.
“All motor vehicles found violating the widely pronounced
measures are being impounded while persons operating them are being arrested.
The operation is ongoing for as long as the measures are in force,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said over the past weekend, the police had
impounded 171 motor vehicles. Traffic Police officers profile key tags for
impounded vehicles at the station.
“The motor vehicles are currently being held at different
police stations while some are being referred to Vehicle Inspection Department
(VID) depots across the province,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said Gweru Urban District alone impounded 115
motor vehicles and warned the police were out in full force to arrest Covid-19
rules violators “May the public take hid and comply with the law. We are of the
view that members of the public should voluntarily observe the measures to
safeguard themselves from contracting the deadly disease which we hear,
infections are on a steep increase. They should not wait for police
enforcement,” he said. Herald
