146 DEPORTEES ESCAPE FROM QUARANTINE

A TOTAL of 146 deportees from South Africa and Botswana escaped from quarantine and isolation facilities in Matabeleland South Province during the past week.
139 escaped soon after being placed under quarantine at
NSSA Hotel in Beitbridge and Esikhoveni Training Centre while seven escaped at
the District Development Fund (DDF) skills training centre after they had
tested positive for Covid-19.
They had returned from Botswana and South Africa. NSSA
Hotel quarantine centre received 220 deportees from South Africa on Thursday
last week and 115 escaped. Esikhoveni Training Centre received 56 deportees and
24 escaped. Ten were further referred to DDF training centre for isolation
where seven escaped.
Matabeleland South provincial social welfare officer, Mr
Criswell Nyakudya said they had engaged police in order to tighten security at
quarantine centres.
“A total of 56 deportees arrived from Botswana through the Plumtree
Border Post on 2 July and they were placed under quarantine at Esikhoveni
Isolation Centre. On 3 July 19 males escaped in the morning while five others
comprising four males and a female escaped on 10 July. On 11 July, 20 were
transferred to Esigodini District Hospital isolation centre after testing
positive for Covid-19.
“10 more were transferred to DDF centre for isolation
because of limited space at Esigodini Hospital. Seven of them later escaped but
they were intercepted in Esigodini while on their way to Bulawayo. Last week
Thursday we received 220 at NSSA Hotel quarantine centre from South Africa.
The following morning during roll call it was realised that
24 males had absconded. On Saturday evening during roll call it was realised
that 91 had absconded comprising 74 males and 17 females,” he said.
Mr Nyakudya said there is lack of security at quarantine
centres. “There is need to beef up security and we have engaged the police to
ensure that more officers are deployed to the quarantine centres,” he said.
Mr Nyakudya said even if some of the deportees would have
tested negative at the point of entry, they needed to go through the entire
quarantine period and get tested again before being released into the community
as they would have been in contact with positive deportees. He said some
deportees initially test negative but go on to test positive during their
quarantine period and they are moved to isolation centres.
Mr Nyakudya said the number of deportees being received
from the neighbouring countries had recently increased.
Umzingwane District Development Coordinator (DDC), Mr Peter
Mahlathini who is also the chairperson of the district taskforce committee on
Covid-19 said there was need for more quarantine space and isolation space in
Esigodini as the existing facilities.
“We need tents so that we can have more quarantine space
and also food to feed the deportees as the numbers have increased of late.
Esikhoveni Training Centre can only accommodate about 45 people while Esigodini
District Hospital isolation centre can only accommodate 10 people because the
hospital is small. We could use community halls but the challenge is that they
need to be renovated first,” he said. Chronicle
