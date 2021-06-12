ZAPU IN DISARRAY AHEAD OF CONGRESS

THE discord in Zapu continues to rage on with the opposition party’s South Africa-based youth wing attacking the party leadership over alleged ineptitude and poor organisation ahead of its elective congress.
The youths also rapped the party’s leaders for ring-fencing
the position of secretary-general. Zapu’s elective congress was initially
scheduled for April, but was postponed to August because of COVID-19
restrictions on public gatherings. The party is also bogged down by financial
challenges.
The congress was principally necessitated by the death of
its president Dumiso Dabengwa in 2019.
The youths claimed the party’s woes owed to poor leadership
by the old guard.
They nominated their former leader and current
international relations secretary Fortune Msebele for the post of secretary general.
The post is currently held by Strike Mnkandla, who has
expressed interest to run for the presidency.
“On the issue of the incoming leadership, we had very
robust decisions and we had to look at what the party needs at the moment. We
looked at the problems the party is facing and we thus realised that even if we
take Barack Obama or Nelson Mandela or even Joshua Nkomo to be the party
president our problems will remain the same,” Zapu’s South Africa provincial
chairperson Lindani Nkomo said in a statement.
“We then looked at the position of secretary general or
secretary of administration which play a pivotal and very critical role of
running the organisation on a day to day basis and most importantly
coordination of the party which we are lacking at the moment. For this
position, we are supporting Msebele.”
When contacted for comment, Msebele said: “Our party is at
a crossroads and a lot is at stake. We have seen other political parties
splitting after congresses, Zapu should remain united and I believe we still
have time to negotiate and reach consensus leadership. We should all be guided
by the principle that the party comes first.” Newsday
