ZANU PF TRASHES FRESH LOCKDOWN

Zanu PF has once again trashed Covid-19 rules set by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday.
The party has allowed close to 1 000 people to gather in a
tent at the burial of five people who perished in an accident in Gutu on
Sunday. The burial is taking place at Chikwati Village under Chief Chiwara in
Gutu and is being attended by high ranking officials including Zanu PF
Politiburo member who is also the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Social
Welfare, Lovemore Matuke, Zanu PF Chief Whip and Gutu South MP, Pupurai
Togarepi and Gutu North MP, Yeukai Simbanegavi.
The entire JOC leadership is also at the funeral, according
to a speech made by a Government Minister.
Chiwenga ordered that only 30 people will be allowed at a
funeral in light of the deadly third wave of Covid-19 which is swiftly gaining
momentum in the country. Anyone who violates the rule is liable to a fine or
imprisonment.
There is also a high powered presence of top Police
officers in the Province. Of the people gathered at the funeral, the majority
are not properly putting on their masks and a significant number of villagers
don’t have masks at all.
Police went into action on Monday this week arresting
people for gathering beyond the 30 and for not properly putting on masks.
Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment