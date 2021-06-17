ZANU PF TRASHES FRESH LOCKDOWN



Zanu PF has once again trashed Covid-19 rules set by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday.

The party has allowed close to 1 000 people to gather in a tent at the burial of five people who perished in an accident in Gutu on Sunday. The burial is taking place at Chikwati Village under Chief Chiwara in Gutu and is being attended by high ranking officials including Zanu PF Politiburo member who is also the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke, Zanu PF Chief Whip and Gutu South MP, Pupurai Togarepi and Gutu North MP, Yeukai Simbanegavi.

The entire JOC leadership is also at the funeral, according to a speech made by a Government Minister.

Chiwenga ordered that only 30 people will be allowed at a funeral in light of the deadly third wave of Covid-19 which is swiftly gaining momentum in the country. Anyone who violates the rule is liable to a fine or imprisonment.

There is also a high powered presence of top Police officers in the Province. Of the people gathered at the funeral, the majority are not properly putting on their masks and a significant number of villagers don’t have masks at all.

Police went into action on Monday this week arresting people for gathering beyond the 30 and for not properly putting on masks. Masvingo Mirror