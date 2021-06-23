ZACC MUST BE DISBANDED : MAHERE



The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance party yesterday accused the Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo-led Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) of lacking independence to investigate “chronic” corruption, adding that is should be disbanded.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told journalists that Zacc was failing to execute its work.

“Zacc should be disbanded if it does not have the capacity and the political will to investigate the chronic corruption that is killing us, if it cannot act independently, of course this must be part of a raft of wider political reforms as we repeatedly demand in the MDC Alliance,” she said.

Mahere’s remarks came at a time when Auditor-General Midlred Chiri has released damning reports exposing the rot in government departments.

“On corruption, the (2019) Auditor-General’s report has come out and it tells a sad and ongoing tale of looting. It is the citizens that pay the price of looting and so we demand answers and urgent investigations into the outcome of that report. Citizens bear the brunt of bad governance, so we demand accountability. Corruption is killing us,” Mahere said.

Zacc has been accused of being used to fight political opponents and failing to independently execute its mandate, allegations the commission has denied.

The MDC Alliance also accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of perpetuating the suffering of the people.

Mahere said the recent wave of demolitions of illegal structures was being spearheaded by “a heartless and illegitimate regime”.

“Operation Murambatsvina 2 is a stark reminder of the unquestionable fact that Zanu PF is against the people, it is at war with the people and it does not have the people at heart,” she said.

The destruction of the informal business sector comes at a time when the economy is struggling while the local currency is depreciating in value against foreign currencies.

“The economy has stagnated. The business community spoke strongly against the disastrous effects of the ill-thought-out SI [Statutory Instrument] 127 of 2021, which creates an artificial exchange rate. This has resulted in distortions in the market. We strongly agree with them, we call for the statutory instrument’s urgent repeal,” Mahere said.

She said civil servants had become so poor and had lost dignity. “The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe has said a family of six needs at least $40 000 to survive (and meanwhile) the average civil servant earns a paltry $19 000. A common person cannot afford to put food on the table,” she said. Newsday