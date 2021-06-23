ZACC MUST BE DISBANDED : MAHERE

The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance party yesterday accused the Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo-led Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) of lacking independence to investigate “chronic” corruption, adding that is should be disbanded.
Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told journalists that
Zacc was failing to execute its work.
“Zacc should be disbanded if it does not have the capacity
and the political will to investigate the chronic corruption that is killing
us, if it cannot act independently, of course this must be part of a raft of
wider political reforms as we repeatedly demand in the MDC Alliance,” she said.
Mahere’s remarks came at a time when Auditor-General
Midlred Chiri has released damning reports exposing the rot in government
departments.
“On corruption, the (2019) Auditor-General’s report has
come out and it tells a sad and ongoing tale of looting. It is the citizens
that pay the price of looting and so we demand answers and urgent
investigations into the outcome of that report. Citizens bear the brunt of bad
governance, so we demand accountability. Corruption is killing us,” Mahere
said.
Zacc has been accused of being used to fight political
opponents and failing to independently execute its mandate, allegations the
commission has denied.
The MDC Alliance also accused President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s government of perpetuating the suffering of the people.
Mahere said the recent wave of demolitions of illegal
structures was being spearheaded by “a heartless and illegitimate regime”.
“Operation Murambatsvina 2 is a stark reminder of the
unquestionable fact that Zanu PF is against the people, it is at war with the
people and it does not have the people at heart,” she said.
The destruction of the informal business sector comes at a
time when the economy is struggling while the local currency is depreciating in
value against foreign currencies.
“The economy has stagnated. The business community spoke
strongly against the disastrous effects of the ill-thought-out SI [Statutory
Instrument] 127 of 2021, which creates an artificial exchange rate. This has
resulted in distortions in the market. We strongly agree with them, we call for
the statutory instrument’s urgent repeal,” Mahere said.
She said civil servants had become so poor and had lost
dignity. “The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe has said a family of six needs at
least $40 000 to survive (and meanwhile) the average civil servant earns a
paltry $19 000. A common person cannot afford to put food on the table,” she
said. Newsday
