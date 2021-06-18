WOMAN STABS LOVER TO DEATH TO RECONCILE WITH EX

A WOMAN from Njube suburb in Bulawayo allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife because she wanted to reconcile with a man she was once married to.
Ntombikayise Ndlovu (45) allegedly killed Nicholas Mavura
who was her childhood friend, last Saturday. The couple had been co-habiting
for about 4 years.
She allegedly made a false report to the police that Mavura
had arrived home bleeding profusely after being stabbed by unknown assailants.
Chronicle carried the story on Tuesday and police said they
were investigating the circumstances surrounding Mavura’s death. It turns out
that police were already suspecting Ndlovu at the time the story was published.
Ndlovu was arrested on Sunday after investigators found
holes in her story.
“There were too many inconsistencies. At first, we put it
down to shock as her husband had apparently died in her arms after being set
upon by unknown thugs. However, some inconsistencies appeared deliberate,” said
a police source.
Ndlovu is said to have stabbed Mavura after a heated
misunderstanding, allegedly over her desire to rekindle her romance with her
ex-husband, at Mavura’s family home in Njube.
There were witnesses who heard the two fighting before Mr
Mavura died. Ndlovu is said to have led the police to the recovery of the
kitchen knife she allegedly used to kill him.
Yesterday, she appeared briefly before Bulawayo magistrate
Ms Marygold Ndlovu who remanded her in custody.
Appearing for the State, Miss Ashley Dube said Ndlovu
killed her boyfriend in a heated dispute over breaking their relationship so
she can go back to her “real husband”.
“On Saturday, Ndlovu stabbed her husband once on the left
side of the chest with a kitchen knife over a misunderstanding with the now
deceased over the issue of ending their relationship. The accused wanted to end
the relationship so she could go back to her real husband.
This did not go down well with the now deceased resulting
in violence. Mavura died on the spot,” she said. Mr Mavura’s family said they
were still in shock following his death.
“As a family we will just say that we are unable to speak
and have lots of questions and no answers. Burial arrangements are in
progress,” said family spokesperson, Mr Admond Ntini.
Mr Mavura leaves behind two children from a previous
marriage, who are in their early 20s.
According to sources, the couple met a long time ago and
were childhood friends. However, Ndlovu was reportedly making concerted efforts
to reunite with her former husband.
The late Mavura and Ndlovu regularly drank beer together at
Sidudla Bar in Njube. Chronicle
