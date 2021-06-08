WOMAN MURDERED : BODY PARTS MISSING

In yet another alleged ritual murder, a 29-year-old woman from Plumtree was found dead in her bedroom with one of her breasts missing.

The woman, who is from Keme Village, had her left finger also missing when her body was discovered. Police have since launched a manhunt for the killer.

“Police in Mphoengs are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred on June 5 2021 at Keme Village, Mphoengs, Plumtree, where a woman (29) was found dead in her bedroom,” said police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“The victim’s body had one breast and left forefinger missing.”

In another case, police in Gwelutshena are investigating a suspected murder case in which the body of the victim (23) was found with bruises at the back at Maqeda Village, Gwelutshena. Herald