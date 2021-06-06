WOMAN KILLS PROMISCUOUS TEEN DAUGHTER

A Mberengwa woman, who two years ago killed her teenage daughter after the child admitted to having sex with several men has been jailed for two years for culpable homicide.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda sitting at the Gweru circuit court sentenced Lydia Chenyika to three years before suspending one year on condition of good behaviour.

Chenyika assaulted Memory Shumba, aged 15, with switches before hitting her with an axe handle.

Prosecutor Ndamukanei Chikumira told the court that on November 28, 2019 at around 6pm the accused and deceased were at home at stand number D47 Dunning Farm in Mberengwa together with the deceased’s three younger siblings.

Chenyika asked the deceased, who was in Form Two then, if reports that she was indulging in sexual acts with men were true to which the latter confirmed.

She assaulted her daughter with an axe handle. The daughter fled home and her body was discovered the following day. Standard