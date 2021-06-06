WOMAN KILLS PROMISCUOUS TEEN DAUGHTER

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda
sitting at the Gweru circuit court sentenced Lydia Chenyika to three years
before suspending one year on condition of good behaviour.
Chenyika assaulted Memory Shumba, aged 15, with switches
before hitting her with an axe handle.
Prosecutor Ndamukanei Chikumira told the court that on
November 28, 2019 at around 6pm the accused and deceased were at home at stand
number D47 Dunning Farm in Mberengwa together with the deceased’s three younger
siblings.
Chenyika asked the deceased, who was in Form Two then, if
reports that she was indulging in sexual acts with men were true to which the
latter confirmed.
She assaulted her daughter with an axe handle. The daughter
fled home and her body was discovered the following day. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment