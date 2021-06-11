WOMAN KILLS DAUGHTER (4) FOR MARRIAGE

DESPERATE to become husband and wife, a Chipinge couple reportedly connived to murder the woman’s daughter (4) from her previous marriage.
Langton Sithole (30) of Charurwa Village and Violet
Chabvukwa (36) of Chikwanda Village under Chief Mutema were recently arrested
for the murder of Blessing Mabhejo.
The love-birds reportedly sought to conceal evidence by
faking a drowning accident. Last week they appeared before Chipinge magistrate,
Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi facing murder charges.
They were not asked to plead, remanded in custody to June
17 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
It is alleged that Sithole’s family could not bless his
union with Chabvukwa due to the four-year-old girl.
Prosecuting, Mr Thulani Zondwayo said: “Sithole and
Chabvukwa were about to settle down as a couple, but the former’s family
refused to bless their union due to the child Chabvukwa had from her previous
marriage.”
Mr Zondwayo said on May 30, the lovers took the girl to a
nearby dam and murdered her.
“Sithole said while at the dam wall, he pinned the girl to
the ground and suffocated her to death with a plastic container.
“After accomplishing their mission, Sithole removed the
girl’s top garment and placed her body on the banks of the dam before going
away,” said Mr Zondwayo.
However, police detectives led by Detective Assistant
Inspector Emmerson Ziki, Detective Sergeant Kasora and Detective Sergeant
Antonio received a tip-off and attended the crime scene.
They discovered that only half of Blessing’s body was
submerged in water, an indication that there was foul play. Investigations led
to Sithole and Chabvukwa’s arrest.
According to the State papers gleaned by The Manica Post,
Sithole admitted that he killed the young girl.
“I admit to the charges levelled against me. I was in love
with Violet (Chabukwa) who is the mother of the now deceased. I told Violet
that we could not marry each other as my parents would not allow me to marry a
woman with a child from a previous marriage.
“On May 30, I connived to kill Blessing. I went to the dam
first and sat on the dam wall. Violet then came with the deceased and sat close
to me while holding the baby closely.
“I took an empty peanut butter container and covered both
the nose and the mouth of the now deceased until she suffocated and passed
away. I then took a towel which was in my possession and gave it to Violet so
that she could wipe the blood that was coming from Blessing’s nose.
“We removed the Blessing’s top garment and placed her body
at the edge of the dam while her legs were submerged in the water,” said
Sithole. Manica Post
