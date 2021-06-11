WOMAN KILLS DAUGHTER (4) FOR MARRIAGE

DESPERATE to become husband and wife, a Chipinge couple reportedly connived to murder the woman’s daughter (4) from her previous marriage.

Langton Sithole (30) of Charurwa Village and Violet Chabvukwa (36) of Chikwanda Village under Chief Mutema were recently arrested for the murder of Blessing Mabhejo.

The love-birds reportedly sought to conceal evidence by faking a drowning accident. Last week they appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi facing murder charges.

They were not asked to plead, remanded in custody to June 17 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that Sithole’s family could not bless his union with Chabvukwa due to the four-year-old girl.

Prosecuting, Mr Thulani Zondwayo said: “Sithole and Chabvukwa were about to settle down as a couple, but the former’s family refused to bless their union due to the child Chabvukwa had from her previous marriage.”

Mr Zondwayo said on May 30, the lovers took the girl to a nearby dam and murdered her.

“Sithole said while at the dam wall, he pinned the girl to the ground and suffocated her to death with a plastic container.

“After accomplishing their mission, Sithole removed the girl’s top garment and placed her body on the banks of the dam before going away,” said Mr Zondwayo.

However, police detectives led by Detective Assistant Inspector Emmerson Ziki, Detective Sergeant Kasora and Detective Sergeant Antonio received a tip-off and attended the crime scene.

They discovered that only half of Blessing’s body was submerged in water, an indication that there was foul play. Investigations led to Sithole and Chabvukwa’s arrest.

According to the State papers gleaned by The Manica Post, Sithole admitted that he killed the young girl.

“I admit to the charges levelled against me. I was in love with Violet (Chabukwa) who is the mother of the now deceased. I told Violet that we could not marry each other as my parents would not allow me to marry a woman with a child from a previous marriage.

“On May 30, I connived to kill Blessing. I went to the dam first and sat on the dam wall. Violet then came with the deceased and sat close to me while holding the baby closely.

“I took an empty peanut butter container and covered both the nose and the mouth of the now deceased until she suffocated and passed away. I then took a towel which was in my possession and gave it to Violet so that she could wipe the blood that was coming from Blessing’s nose.

“We removed the Blessing’s top garment and placed her body at the edge of the dam while her legs were submerged in the water,” said Sithole. Manica Post