WOMAN JAILED FOR STEALING EX'S CAR

A SEKE woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing a car and cash from her ex-boyfriend.

Lainah Murungweni, 31, of Guzha Village, Chief Seke, appeared before Chinhoyi Regional Magistrate Ignatius Mugova charged with two counts of theft. She pleaded not guilty but found guilty as charged.

Murungweni was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment where two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour. The other two years were suspended on restitution of $86 000.

She will serve an effective three years in jail. The complainant in this case is Peter Kanjanda, 41, of Waverley in Kadoma and is a director at Deadman 4, Patchway.

Prosecuting, Kesia Teveraishe told the court that on July 26 last year, Murungweni hatched a plan to use Kanjanda’s Mercedes Benz C180 without his consent.

She drove his vehicle from Harare to Chegutu while Kanjanda occupied the front seat. Upon arrival in Chegutu she parked the motor vehicle at Chicken Inn, Chegutu and requested for a pizza from him.

Kanjanda disembarked from the vehicle and went to buy the pizza. However, Murungweni took advantage of his absence and drove away before dumping the car at Pamunda Bar in Norton.

On July 29, information was received that Kanjanda’s Mercedes Benz was at Pamunda Bar. The detectives went to Pamunda Bar leading to the recovery of the vehicle.

On September 20, detectives received information to the effect that Murungweni was at Guzha village, Chief Seke.

They went and arrested her. H Metro