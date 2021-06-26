WOMAN IN FRENZIED ATTACK ON CHEATING BOYFRIEND

A 26-year-old Victoria Falls woman ran amok and stabbed her boyfriend accusing him of being a cheat.
Nqobile Sibanda of 5645 Mkhosana suburb and Mr Mayibongwe
Muregi (33) had a misunderstanding after the woman accused her boyfriend of
cheating. She then stabbed her boyfriend on the left eye, nose, right thigh and
back with a kitchen knife.
Sibanda pleaded guilty to physical abuse when she appeared
before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene. She was sentenced to 24
months in prison before the magistrate suspended 10 months on condition of good
behaviour.
The remaining 14 months were suspended on condition that
she completes 490 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls Police
Station.
It was the state’s case that that Sibanda visited Mr Muregi
at his place of residence in the same suburb to try and resolve a dispute.
The court heard that a misunderstanding arose before
Sibanda armed herself with a knife. She started stabbing a helpless Mr Muregi
who unsuccessfully tried to disarm her.
Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing Mr Muregi
screaming for help and had to break the door to gain entry into the room where
the couple was fighting. The neighbours found Mr Muregi bleeding and rushed him
to hospital.
A report was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s
arrest. Ms Audrey Mukanganya prosecuted for the state. Chronicle
