WOMAN FROM INDIA NABBED WITH FAKE COVID CERTIFICATE, 49 OTHER PASSENGERS QUARANTINED

A total of 49 returnees from South Africa have been put into quarantine in Beitbridge following the interception of one of the passengers who had come from India and was travelling with a fake Covid19 clearance certificate.

The woman, who is reported to have travelled from India (where there is a more virulent Covid19 variant) via South Africa was busted by the Rapid Response Team aboard a Munenzva bus travelling from Johannesburg.

The bus was intercepted at the border on Sunday morning during a routine Covid19 screening. Beitbridge district medical officer Dr Lenos Samhere said the woman has been put into isolation pending the outcome of a PCR test result.

He said further investigations into the matter were under way. “Indications are that the passenger came from India 10 days ago via South Africa, where she allegedly obtained a fake Covid19 clearance certificate before travelling to Zimbabwe,” said Dr Samhere.

“However, this was discovered by our port health team and we have tested her for Covid19. “Currently, she has been put into isolation pending the outcome of the PCR result later today. We have also put the other passengers into quarantine.”

Dr Samhere said the woman’s results will inform the health officials’ further action. Herald