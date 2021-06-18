WIFE ATTACKS HUSBAND OVER BOYFRIEND'S PHONE CALL

A WOMAN struck her husband with a padlock on the head before thumping him all over the body with a stick several times after he asked her why she disrespected him by answering her boyfriend’s phone call in his presence.

It is said on Monday this week at around 7pm while Prince Masuku (32) was sitting with his wife Dorothy Madumba (24) at their home, Dorothy’s boyfriend phoned asking where they could meet.

Dorothy moved a few metres away from her husband and spoke for more than 10 minutes on the phone, the court heard.

After she had finished talking to her alleged boyfriend, her suspicious husband asked her why she was disrespecting her by allowing her boyfriend to call her in his presence, the court heard.

It seems that stoked Dorothy’s anger as she ran amok and picked a padlock and struck Prince on the head, causing him to fall, the court heard.

As if that was not enough, Dorothy picked a stick and struck her husband several times all over the body, the court heard.

Prince sustained nine lacerations on the head and was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

Dorothy was arrested and appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncubeto to answer to physical abuse charges. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She was remanded out of custody to next week on Tuesday.