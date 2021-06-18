WHATSAPP RAPIST ARRESTED IN MASVINGO

Reliable sources told The Mirror that Police who were armed
with information from Econet used dogs to arrest Petros Mudzingwa (30) after he
was cornered in Morningside.
A parade for victims to identify the suspect is expected to
be held at Masvingo Central today.
Impeccable sources told The Mirror that so far two raped
women have been positively linked to Mudzingwa. Various other unresolved rape
cases have been reopened to see if the suspect was not involved.
Mudzingwa who comes from Jonathan Village in Chikarudzo
under Chief Mugabe but of no fixed aboard in Masvingo allegedly frequented low
density suburbs like Morningside, Rhodhene, Zimre Park and Eastvale where he
targeted women for robbery and rape.
Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dewa confirmed the case and
said Police is now following numerous other leads. He would not discuss the
issue of an identification parade.
The last straw for Mudzingwa came when he allegedly saw a
message from a woman on a WhatsApp group who was looking for her lost personal
documents including her passport and national identity card. After seeing the
message, Mudzingwa allegedly contacted her pretending that he found the
documents.
He lured the woman to a secluded place in Morningside where
he allegedly raped and robbed her of valuables.
The victim reported the case at Rujeko Police Station in
Masvingo and Police engaged Econet for investigations. Mudzingwa wrestled with
Police dogs when he was arrested. Masvingo Mirror
