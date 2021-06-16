WE WILL NOT COMPLY WITH LEVEL 3 LOCKDOWN : MALEMA

As the country commemorated Youth Day on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on government, instructing his members to defy lockdown regulations until more coronavirus vaccines were procured.
This call came just hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa
announced the country would move to level 3 lockdown regulations during a third
wave of Covid-19 infections. The regulations include restrictions on indoor and
outdoor gatherings.
The red berets, however, slammed the move and forged ahead
with the party’s Centurion rally, which was attended by scores of people. This
while other political leaders opted for virtual gatherings.
“From today, we don’t listen to what Ramaphosa says about
the coronavirus. We don’t comply with nonsense he says about the coronavirus
until he gives us vaccine and vaccinates our people because he has no intention
of vaccinating our people.
“The Russians have offered vaccine but they refused it. We
want our country back. Let us go and reclaim our country from Ramaphosa. If it
means death, so be it. If it means prison, we will wait with honour because
prison for revolutionaries is an honour. Only cowards will be scared of
prison,” he told supporters.
He said the country’s youth had nothing to celebrate as
unemployment statistics had reached an all-time high of 64%. To rectify this,
the economy needed to be opened and the nation vaccinated, according to Malema.
“The unemployed youth of SA need jobs. Level 3 will not
give them jobs, reducing gatherings will not give them jobs. What will give
them jobs is a vaccine and opening of the country so they can go hunting. They
are not lazy to hunt.
“Let’s take the war to this guy [Ramaphosa]. We gave him a
chance for far too long. We have tolerated his nonsense for a very long time.
We declare today, here and now on June 16, the same way the youth of 1976 said
enough is enough, we will confront this government and protect our youth,” he
said.
Malema was speaking outside Uitsig Secondary School, where
a pupil was recently assaulted for wearing the party’s regalia. He said this
was a shame 25 years into democracy.
“This place is not a school. It is crime scene because
racism is a crime,” he said.
Malema also used the rally to launch an attack on the SA
Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). He said his members would
protest at the homes of those responsible for vaccines.
“This Friday, we are at Sahpra because we want vaccines.
Failure to respond in seven days, you must find the address of the home of the
CEO of Sahpra. It is personal like that. There will be a sleep-in at his house
until vaccines are provided by this government.
“If there is something they want to do, they must do it.
Let us not be scared of these people. Let us fight for our rights,” he
said.
Malema said these attempts were tantamount to saving lives
and would reward the current generation.
“Our generation will be saluted by the next generation,
that we saved lives when it was not fashionable to do so,” he said.
Malema pinned the death of Hector Peterson during the 1976
Soweto uprisings on the ANC for failing to arrest those behind his murder.
“Why are they refusing to prosecute those who killed our
people and they claim to be a movement that won our liberation. The ANC today
has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer,” he said.
TimesLIVE
