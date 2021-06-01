WE ARE TARGETING 6 MILLION VOTES : MDC A

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance has claimed that it is confident of electoral victory in 2023, and that it has made inroads in the rural areas that are traditionally considered as Zanu PF strongholds.
In a communiqué, the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party
said it had managed to attract the rural populace through the party’s Zimbabwe
agenda 2021 which is targeting six million voters for the 2023 elections.
“The national executive council (NEC) noted the significant
progress that has been made so far in implementing agenda 2021. The agenda has
gathered momentum throughout all provinces in Zimbabwe. The enthusiasm both in
rural and urban dwellers on the need for convergence is encouraging. Citizens
are mobilising to win Zimbabwe for change,” read a communiqué issued by the
party after its NEC meeting.
“The people’s party is on the move. It’s getting stronger
by the day. There is a stampede among ordinary people to buy party cards and
become party members. The party is accelerating its membership drive in
recruiting and mobilising for victory. The six million registered voter target
is getting close to being achieved.”
But Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo described the
claims by the MDC Alliance as “wishful thinking”.
“That’s wishful thinking and all I can say is that it’s
wishful thought. As for the election as a party we want free and peaceful
elections and we wish them to do the same. As for penetrating our stronghold,
that’s wishful thinking. We wish them good luck in the elections. However, they
should not stay too long in their wishful thinking. If wishes were horses,
beggars would certainly ride,” Khaya Moyo told NewsDay.
On electoral reforms, the MDC Alliance said these should be
agreed by all stakeholders with clear issues put on the table to the
satisfaction of all concerned political parties.
“We reiterate the urgent need to institute and implement
genuine electoral reforms; this involves implementing the recommendations by
election observer missions. We call for professional and transparent
delimitation and census processes as well as sincere voter registration drive
before the delimitation process.”
They said Zimbabweans living in the diaspora should be
allowed to vote in line with section 67 of the Constitution, adding that
electoral violence should end, contesting parties should be accorded access to
State media.
“Zimbabwe is suffering from a twin pandemic of COVID-19 and
authoritarian consolidation. The regime is on a warpath against its citizens
and is in pre-election panic mode. The brazen attack on our constitutional
order through the weaponisation of the law, questionable Constitutional
amendments and the attempt to create a one-party State must be challenged,” the
party said.
In an interview, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere
said: “Our people’s agenda is resonating strongly with multitudes of citizens
on the ground who are already converging to win Zimbabwe for change. The team’s
ability to champion the cause of the people and demonstrate that we are the
only viable alternative to Zanu PF has netted great success.” Newsday
