VENDOR EVICTS MBARE WIDOW

A 68-year-old Mbare widow has for the past seven months been sleeping outside her house, which was taken over by a vendor who claims to have acquired it after clearing bills with City of Harare.
The elderly widow Gladys Ndlovu told H-Metro that she lost
her house when her leg broke and went to her village and returned to find
Memory Machiri claiming to be the owner of the house.
Machiri confirmed skipping City of Harare Housing waiting
list and acquired ownership of the house by clearing rates arrears that Gogo
Ndlovu had not been settling.
Gogo Ndlovu has been exposed to cold weather sleeping
outside Matapi Flats Block 7 Room C29 prompting her neighbours to fight for her
rights.
“I have been staying at this flat with my late brother
since 1995 before he passed on,” said Gogo Ndlovu.
“One of my neighbours Cecilia Mboma leased the house to
Machiri when I went to the village to seek medical attention after one of my
legs broke while walking down the stairs.
“Upon my return Machiri refused to leave the house claiming
that she had acquired ownership of the house accusing me of failing to settle
rates bill.
“I have been staying outside since November last year and
my neighbours supplied me with blankets, food and have been confronting Machiri
daily to vacate my house in vain.
“Varidzi vedzimba idzi vazhinji vakafa kwasara vana nehama
dzavo uye hapana asina chikwereti kuCity of Harare saka Machiri akanyatsovapa
mari kuti anditorere imba yangu.
“Uye Gogo Mboma vakatendera Machiri kuti agare mumba mangu
mune hembe dzemufi uye akarasa dzimwe mbatya dzangu,” said Gogo Ndlovu.
Gogo Mboma confirmed leasing Gogo Ndlovu’s house to Machiri
arguing that she had agreed to leave upon the return of the owner.
“Rega vakuru vakati kurera imbwa nemukaka inofuma yokuruma;
Machiri akauya pano akandidembera kuti anoda pekugara akandipa mari
ndikamugarisa mumba maGogo Ndlovu achiti anozobuda vauya,” said Gogo Mboma.
Machiri, a middleperson vendor popularly known as
Makoronyera at Mbare Market confirmed acquiring ownership with the help of her
relatives attached to City of Harare.
“I came here as a tenant and Gogo Mboma was receiving my
rentals until I learnt from my relatives with the City of Harare that the real
owner of the house passed on,” said Machiri.
“They went on to inform me about the huge outstanding rate
bills and I agreed to clear the bills and acquire ownership.
“I was informed of the waiting list but one of the
officials received seven thousand dollars from me and my papers were processed.
“I showed Gogo Ndlovu upon her return from her village and
she started sleeping outside. “I have no problem with her returning to her
house if City of Harare refunds me the money I paid to them because everyone at
this Block is attacking me over the issue.
“I have no peace following this move and the late’s
belongings are still stashed in two suitcases in the house; maybe they are the
ones haunting me but I am paying to City of Harare and I cleared the bill for
rates,” said Machiri. H Metro
