TWO TOP COPS SEEK US$5K BRIBE FROM TOURIST

The State says that the crime was committed after the two raised an immigration issue with the tourist. The officers were actually paid US$3 000, according to the State but verification by relevant authorities later cleared the tourist of any crime.

Ruvhiyeli and Musevenzi are being charged with criminal abuse of office after allegedly seeking the bribe from Andreas Fuchs.

The State says sometime this month Ruvhiyeli and Musevenzi went to Antelope Park where they approached Fuchs and told him that he was on Interpol wanted list for fraud and a crime of passion he committed back home.

Prosecutor Fredrick Macheza said the two officers demanded US$5 000 to clear Fuchs. They allegedly took away his passport and made a copy of his notice to visitor as surety that he would return with payment.

Fuchs paid US$3 000 to Musevenzi and he got back his passport after being assured that he was now a free man.

Musevenzi later went to the Immigration Department requesting them to verify Fuchs’ notice to visitor but was told to bring Fuchs along with the originals.

Fuchs when to the immigration offices with his documents and was told that his documents were above aboard. He was advised to report the two officers leading to the arrest. Masvingo Mirror