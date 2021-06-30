TWO TOP COPS SEEK US$5K BRIBE FROM TOURIST

The State says that the crime was committed after the two
raised an immigration issue with the tourist. The officers were actually paid
US$3 000, according to the State but verification by relevant authorities later
cleared the tourist of any crime.
Ruvhiyeli and Musevenzi are being charged with criminal
abuse of office after allegedly seeking the bribe from Andreas Fuchs.
The State says sometime this month Ruvhiyeli and Musevenzi
went to Antelope Park where they approached Fuchs and told him that he was on
Interpol wanted list for fraud and a crime of passion he committed back home.
Prosecutor Fredrick Macheza said the two officers demanded
US$5 000 to clear Fuchs. They allegedly took away his passport and made a copy
of his notice to visitor as surety that he would return with payment.
Fuchs paid US$3 000 to Musevenzi and he got back his passport
after being assured that he was now a free man.
Musevenzi later went to the Immigration Department
requesting them to verify Fuchs’ notice to visitor but was told to bring Fuchs
along with the originals.
Fuchs when to the immigration offices with his documents
and was told that his documents were above aboard. He was advised to report the
two officers leading to the arrest. Masvingo Mirror
