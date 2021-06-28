TWO ARRESTED OVER ILLEGAL BILLBOARD

TWO men have appeared in court on allegations of erecting an illegal billboard.
Grant Russell (50) and Mark Sthrathen (43) were facing
criminal nuisance charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Shane
Kubonera. Mr Kubonera deffered the matter to July 12 for trial.
Allegations are that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm at
opposite Celebration Centre, Borrowdale, Harare the accused persons erected a
billboard written, “Cautionary statement to the members of the public. Pomona
city. Land subject to litigation. Title deeds for land has been placed as
security, case number, HC4599/19, HC5989/19, HC10315. Purchase of stands is at
risk of Purchaser.”
The court heard that Russell and Strathern caused false
alarm to the public. It came to light that the title deed referred by the
accused persons on the billboard being place as security was in actual fact in
the possession of the complainant.
The billboard erected by accused persons had contents which
were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convinient of the clients of
the complainant. The complainant reported the matter leading to the arrest of
the accused persons. Herald
