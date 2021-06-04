TRAINEE NURSES FORCED OUT OF MPILO HOSTELS

BULAWAYO’S Mpilo Central Hospital has ejected trainee nurses from its hostels to allow for renovations following a recent fire incident that gutted a doctors’ residence at the referral centre, destroying property worth US$500 000. The fire was blamed on the facility’s lack of maintenance.

Government last week said it had set aside $299 million to facilitate repairs at the doctors’ hostel.

Hospital spokesperson Ozias Ndlovu confirmed the development on Thursday, saying the institution was looking for alternative accommodation for the affected trainee nurses.

“We are busy looking for alternative accommodation for them,” Ndlovu told Southern Eye.The development has, however, attracted an angry response from Matabeleland activists.

“The notice of eviction of nursing students from Mpilo Hospital is a sad development, particularly because the notice says they must leave with immediate effect.

“This creates problems particularly for those who have no alternative accommodation in Bulawayo,” said Descent Collins Bajila, a member of Volunteers Team 2020.

“We understand these renovations are due, and were supposed to happen; however the timing of the renovations could have been scheduled to coincide with situational circumstances such as when the students are out on attachment.

“It would have been possible to do this without the students being at school.” Newsday