TODDLER DROWNS IN WELL

A one-year-old toddler drowned in a 12-meter deep well at his family home in the Garikai area in Bindura on Wednesday.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said the toddler, Believe Madheu, was left at home in the custody of a 15-year-old neighbour by his mother Nyasha Madheu (22).

Asst Insp Ndliwayo said when the teenager went out for a short period, the toddler fell into the well unnoticed. Upon her return, the mother searched for her son but could not find him.

The body was later discovered floating in the well by the toddler’s uncle Joseph Madheu. Herald