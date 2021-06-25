THIEVES STEAL BROKEN DOWN MERC IN HARARE

A Harare man lost his top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz car on Tuesday evening to thieves who towed it away from Kamfinsa shopping centre in Greendale, where he had left it unattended after it developed a mechanical fault.

Police yesterday noted thieves were always devising new ways of stealing and urged people to guard their vehicles and other properties.

The victim parked the car by the roadside and left it there as he sought assistance, but found it gone when he returned to the scene where indications were that it had been towed away.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had launched a manhunt for the thieves and the vehicle was still to be recovered.

“Police are appealing for information which may lead to the recovery of a Mercedes Benz E320 CDI registration number ACR 0283 and the arrest of people involved in a case of car theft which occurred at Kamfinsa Shopping Centre along Arcturus Road, Harare, on June 22, 2021 at around 1800hrs,” he said.

“The complainant left his vehicle parked by the roadside after it had developed a mechanical fault to seek assistance. On return, he found the vehicle missing.”

Cases of people losing their vehicles to thieves or car-jackers have been on the increase countrywide.

A Bulawayo woman recently lost her vehicle to thieves while attending a funeral after she had left the keys in the ignition port.

It was recovered a few days later with the car battery and radio missing. Police said the vehicle appeared to have been dumped after being involved in an accident.

In August last year, police arrested four car-jackers from Mufakose after they hijacked a car at a traffic intersection in Warren Park along the Harare-Bulawayo Road. Admire Kawimbi (47), Dreka Felix Katena Mundika (60), Fullton Tom Chibvongodze (38) and Calisto Bisent (41), all from Mufakose in Harare, allegedly blocked an unsuspecting motorist and pretended to be police officers before forcing themselves into the car.

The suspects were arrested by detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad.