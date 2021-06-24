THIEF STEALS US19 000 FROM NGO CAR

The incident occurred last Thursday at about 11AM. This was
after the Organisation for Public Health Interventions and Development (OPHID)
employee had parked the vehicle along Fort Street between 14th and 15th Avenue
to relieve himself.
The 33-year-old employee, whose name has not been released,
had made a stop while on his way to Bulilima district clinics to deliver the
money.
He was in the company of two employees from a car hire
company from where he had hired a Toyota Hilux, they were travelling in. Bulawayo
police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the theft.
“We are investigating a theft case where an unknown person
snatched a bag containing US$19 396, HP laptop, laptop charger and several
documents all valued US$21 000 from a vehicle which was parked at a garage
situated along Fort Street between 14th and 15th Avenue and sped off in a black
Toyota Wish without number plates. Nothing was recovered,” said Insp Ncube.
He said the suspect pounced on the trio after one of them
had briefly opened the rear passenger door to relieve himself.
Insp Ncube said the driver tried to chase after the
speeding driver but he could not catch up due to congestion in the city centre.
“A report was made at Bulawayo Central Police Station who
attended the scene. No arrest has been made so far. As police, we are appealing
to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest
of the suspect to come forward,” said Insp Ncube.
Cases of thieves breaking into cars are on the rise in the
city with the police discouraging members of the public from leaving valuables
in cars.
Insp Ncube also urged members of the public to be security
conscious whenever they are carrying large sums of money in vehicles.
Last year, a gold mine employee lost nearly US$50 000 to
thieves who broke into his car minutes after he had sold gold to a dealer in
Bulawayo.- Chronicle
