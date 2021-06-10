TEEN STABBED WOULD- BE RAPIST TO DEATH

POLICE in Mutoko, Mashonaland East province, are currently investigating a case where a 19-year-old girl allegedly fatally assaulted a sex-starved man after he attempted to rape her.

The teenager (name withheld), under Chief Chimukoko, reportedly overpowered the deceased, Shuwa Tsuro (43), who had accosted her several times demanding sex.

The girl has since been arrested and charged with murder. Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident yesterday.

According to police, on June 7, at around 10am, Tsuro went to the accused’s place of residence and proposed love but was turned down.

On the same day, at around 9pm, the teenager was preparing supper alone when Tsuro arrived and proposed love again, this time demanding sex. He was turned down again.

Enraged, Tsuro charged towards the girl with his manhood exposed. But the girl hit him with a piece of firewood until he fell unconscious.

The girl then informed a neighbour Patricia Makwanya of the incident, who rushed to the scene and found Tsuro lying on the ground half naked and complaining of pain on his legs.

Tsuro died during the night. Newsday