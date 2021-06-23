TEEN SODOMISES NEPHEW

An 18-year-old boy was yesterday dragged to court to answer to aggravated indecent assault charge after he reportedly sodomised his minor nephew who had been left in his custody.
The suspect Shepherd Manyika, 18, was not asked to plead
when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.
He was remanded in custody to July 6 and was referred to
the High Court for bail consideration.
The court heard that on June 18 the complainant’s mother
went ahead to a funeral in Chipinge leaving the complainant in the custody of
her aunt and from that day, Manyika used to sleep with the complainant.
On June 21 while the complainant was asleep in the spare
bedroom with Manyika who was watching sexual movies on his phone and he said to
the complainant, ‘mpfanha uchaindwa negonye wakarara’ but the complainant
ignored and went on to sleep.
Manyika reportedly then removed the child’s trousers and he
removed his and sodomised him and the complainant told him to stop because it
was painful.
The complainant then went to his aunt’s room who is sister
to the complainant and he told her what had happened.
Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro
