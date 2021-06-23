TEEN SODOMISES NEPHEW

An 18-year-old boy was yesterday dragged to court to answer to aggravated indecent assault charge after he reportedly sodomised his minor nephew who had been left in his custody.

The suspect Shepherd Manyika, 18, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody to July 6 and was referred to the High Court for bail consideration.

The court heard that on June 18 the complainant’s mother went ahead to a funeral in Chipinge leaving the complainant in the custody of her aunt and from that day, Manyika used to sleep with the complainant.

On June 21 while the complainant was asleep in the spare bedroom with Manyika who was watching sexual movies on his phone and he said to the complainant, ‘mpfanha uchaindwa negonye wakarara’ but the complainant ignored and went on to sleep.

Manyika reportedly then removed the child’s trousers and he removed his and sodomised him and the complainant told him to stop because it was painful.

The complainant then went to his aunt’s room who is sister to the complainant and he told her what had happened.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro