TEEN SODOMISED AT FUNERAL

A Banket man who went to a funeral and later indecently assaulted a teenager in his tent has been arrested.

Bright Mutero, 39, of Dunlone Farm in Banket was set to appear before Chinhoyi Provincial Magistrate Tapiwa Banda charged with indecent assault but the matter was referred to July 5 2021, as Chinhoyi magistrate court is one of the seven magistrate courts closed due to some staffers who tested positive for Covid-19.

Allegations are that on June 9, 2021 at Peranpoth Farm, Mutero was attending a funeral with the teenager and his friends.

They then went to the tuck-shop where the teenager worked and Mutero took some beer and bread.

The five then went back to the funeral and later Mutero the teenager and his friends went to sleep in his tent.

After some time Mutero started caressing the teenager’s his manhood. The complainant slept and does not know what had happened because he was very drunk.

He woke up the following morning feeling some pain on his manhood. Mutero accompanied him to the tuck-shop and told the teenager that he owed him US$10 for the goods he had taken the previous night.

The complainant went to sleep in the tuck-shop.

At around 9am, he woke up and went back to the funeral. After some time, he went back to the tuck-shop that is when one of his friend arrived at the tuck-shop and told him that he was sodomised by Mutero.

The teenager later disclosed the matter to the tuck-shop owner and his mother and the matter was reported to the police. H Metro