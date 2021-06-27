TEEN SEXUALLY ABUSES FOUR SIBLINGS

A 19-year-old man from Chirumanzu has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted for sexually violating his stepsister and three stepbrothers.

The accused, name withheld to protect the four victims, will however, serve 25 years in prison after five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The man appeared before Gweru Regional magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing four counts of aggravated indecent assault. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Mr Talent Tadenyika said the man started abusing his four siblings since 2018 when his mother and father divorced which resulted in his mother moving away.

The court heard that in June last year and at Njiva village headman Manhovo Chief Chirumanzu, the accused person took his four-year-old stepsister from her mother at the garden.

He went with her to the river to fetch water.

The court heard that the stepbrother laid his sister on a rock, lifted her skirt and inserted his finger into her private parts once without her consent.

The accused person persuaded the complainant not to disclose the matter.

On another matter and on June 28, at around 1900 hours, the accused person sodomised the complainant’s brother (10) in the presence of another complainant’s brother.

In March 2018, the accused person and his other stepbrother (7) were sent to the grinding mill and along the way, the accused then took complainant to a dense bush and instructed him to remove his trousers to ankle level and lay facing downwards before sodomising him.

The accused threatened to kill the complainant if he disclosed the matter. Mr Tadenyika told the court that the accused also sexually abused his other stepbrother (8) several times.

The accused person took the advantage of the fact that his stepbrothers and sister had not disclosed the sexual abuse to anyone and continuously sexual assaulted them on different occasions between 2018 and June 2020.

On July 6 last year, the complainants’ mother reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest. Chronicle