TEEN SEXUALLY ABUSES FOUR SIBLINGS

A 19-year-old man from Chirumanzu has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted for sexually violating his stepsister and three stepbrothers.
The accused,
name withheld to protect the four victims, will however, serve 25 years in
prison after five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.
The man
appeared before Gweru Regional magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing four
counts of aggravated indecent assault. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
Prosecutor Mr
Talent Tadenyika said the man started abusing his four siblings since 2018 when
his mother and father divorced which resulted in his mother moving away.
The court heard
that in June last year and at Njiva village headman Manhovo Chief Chirumanzu,
the accused person took his four-year-old stepsister from her mother at the
garden.
He went with
her to the river to fetch water.
The court heard
that the stepbrother laid his sister on a rock, lifted her skirt and inserted
his finger into her private parts once without her consent.
The accused
person persuaded the complainant not to disclose the matter.
On another
matter and on June 28, at around 1900 hours, the accused person sodomised the
complainant’s brother (10) in the presence of another complainant’s brother.
In March 2018,
the accused person and his other stepbrother (7) were sent to the grinding mill
and along the way, the accused then took complainant to a dense bush and
instructed him to remove his trousers to ankle level and lay facing downwards
before sodomising him.
The accused
threatened to kill the complainant if he disclosed the matter. Mr Tadenyika
told the court that the accused also sexually abused his other stepbrother (8)
several times.
The accused
person took the advantage of the fact that his stepbrothers and sister had not
disclosed the sexual abuse to anyone and continuously sexual assaulted them on
different occasions between 2018 and June 2020.
On July 6 last
year, the complainants’ mother reported the matter to the police leading to his
arrest. Chronicle
