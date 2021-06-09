SUSPECT ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY

One suspect allegedly escaped from police custody taking advantage of the ongoing demolitions drama at Mbudzi round about.

The suspect allegedly escaped before recording of his statement by an officer stationed at the Southlea Park Police Station.

According to a source, the suspect took advantage of the drama as victims of the demolitions demanded that the police base also be demolished.

“We are failing to locate a suspect, he was here and we were about to record his statement but when his name was called he was nowhere to be found.

“We suspect he took advantage of the situation before escaping into the crowd,” said the police source.

The “illegal” traders argue that satellite station was put up through their efforts as they wanted to fight crime at the busy point.

However, the infrastructure was left standing with indications that police might for the meantime adopt it to conduct their business to enforce order around the area. H Metro