SUSPECT ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY

One suspect allegedly escaped from police custody taking advantage of the ongoing demolitions drama at Mbudzi round about.
The suspect allegedly escaped before recording of his
statement by an officer stationed at the Southlea Park Police Station.
According to a source, the suspect took advantage of the
drama as victims of the demolitions demanded that the police base also be
demolished.
“We are failing to locate a suspect, he was here and we
were about to record his statement but when his name was called he was nowhere
to be found.
“We suspect he took advantage of the situation before
escaping into the crowd,” said the police source.
The “illegal” traders argue that satellite station was put
up through their efforts as they wanted to fight crime at the busy point.
However, the infrastructure was left standing with
indications that police might for the meantime adopt it to conduct their
business to enforce order around the area. H Metro
