STUDIO 263 ACTRESS DRAGGED TO COURT BY LOVER'S WIFE

A brawl between Studio 263 actress Chipo Bizure and her boyfriend’s wife spilled into court with actress being accused of disorderly conduct and malicious damage to property.

Bizure, who on Friday pleaded guilty to the two charges, was back in court on Monday where she changed her plea to not guilty and was remanded to June 23 for trial commencement.

Bizure is girlfriend to the complainant Fortunate Mapfumo’s husband. The court heard that on June 8 at around 2am, Bizure went to Mapfumo’s place of residence in Avonlea and started to ring the intercom demanding to see her boyfriend Sugar Chagonda who is Mapfumo’s husband who was inside the house.

After being told that she must return in the morning, Bizure started blowing her car horn and banging the gate and when she discovered that the gate was not locked, she went inside and destroyed two bar stools that were on the veranda.

Upon hearing the noise, Mapfumo and her son went out and Bizure ran outside and locked herself in the car and was hooting at the gate till 5:30 am.

Bizure yesterday changed her plea and said she only hooted once and broke the bar stools by mistake not intentionally as alleged by the State and is willing to compensate Mapfumo.

The court heard that at around 6:30am when Mapfumo was about to go to work she saw Bizure parked at the gate blocking the way and she refused to remove her car saying one of the tyres had been deflated by Mapfumo’s gardener which prompted her to call the police leading to Bizure’s arrest.

On the other hand, Mapfumo also appeared in the same court accused of unreasonable disposal of household effects which falls under the Domestic Violence Act in which her husband Sugar Chagonda accused her of depriving him access to his cell phones.

The court told the State that the allegations were not supporting the charge and the State was prompted to withdraw charges against her before plea.

The State told the court that they will summon her when they decide to try her on theft charges after getting authority to prosecute from the Prosecutor General. H Metro