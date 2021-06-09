STUDENT STABBED TO DEATH AFTER SOCCER MATCH

A 25-year-old student from Esigodini Agriculture College was reportedly stabbed to death on his way home from playing soccer over the weekend.

The incident happened in Warringham on the outskirts of Bulawayo. Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying police are investigating a case of murder.

“On the 6th of June 2021 at around 1230hours, the now-deceased went to play football at Famona, Bulawayo with his friends. Around 1800 hours, he was last seen by his friend at Mac’s garage intending to board transport to king’s farm Warringham, Bulawayo,” said Inspector Ncube.

“Around 2000 hours, the informant who is the deceased’s workmate called the now deceased asking his whereabouts and he noted that his friend was still at Mac’s garage.”

The following day the informant got wind that there was a dead body lying by the roadside along Umzingwane road, Warringham suburb, Bulawayo.

“He then went to check and discovered that it was the now deceased’s body lying facing upwards and he made a report at ZRP Warringham base.

“The police attended the scene. It was discovered that the deceased was stabbed on the back of the left thigh and his body was lying on thick shrubs facing on the side of the road.”

His body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem.

Inspector Ncube appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects, “If ever there might be people who happened to see which mode of transport the deceased used on the fateful day.” Cite.org.zw