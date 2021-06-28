STOP DEMOLITIONS, SAYS ZANU PF



Zanu PF has warned land barons to stop parceling out land and called the law enforcement agents to deal decisively with them.

Addressing a special meeting at the party’s headquarters today over the ongoing demolitions, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu said the party sympathised with the affected families, including those in Melfort area whose structures were demolished recently.

“We have warned and continue to warn individuals engaging in land baron activities which involve the illegal parceling out of State land and council land without authority to stop those activities immediately,” he said.

“We call upon the law to take its course for non-compliant individuals.”



