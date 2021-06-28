STELLA CHIWESHE, MUKUNDU IN WAR OF WORDS

A social media row has erupted between mbira player and singer Ambuya Stella Chiweshe and music producer and guitarist Clive ‘Mono’ Mukundu over a sound track that was superimposed on her performance at he unveiling of Mbuya Nehanda’s statue last month.
Mukundu’s son, Takakunda, a guitarist of note in his own
right, edited the video on Mbuya Stella Chiweshe’s performance and put himself on
her side playing an acoustic in line with what she was singing.
Ambuya Stella Chiweshe took offence because she had not
been told that Takakunda would edit the clip and post it on social media
platforms.
She then took to social media to denounce the act.
“To all the people who were at the unveiling of Mbuya
Nehanda medium’s statue, I would like to ask you if you saw me with anybody on
stage. Now I have seen a video of a guitarist sitting behind me playing a
guitar that is spoiling my voice and the song that I had sung,” she posted.
“Please, I would like to let you know that I am very
disappointed. Who edited that and added a guitarist? If you listen to the
guitar it’s just spoiling my voice, it’s not playing along with it. I was alone
on stage, now I see a wicked guitarist behind me, who is he?
“Can someone please explain to me why it was edited
afterwards without my knowledge. Who did that? I want an answer please, because
even Lucifer does not have such cruelty.”
This did not go down well with Mukundu, who thought Mbuya
Chiweshe’s choice of words was not appropriate, and that there was nothing
wrong in honouring her with a rendition as most artiste usually do.
What followed was a war of words between Ambuya Chiweshe
and Mukundu.
“I am not happy at all with Mbuya Stella Chiweshe’s
response to my son’s sound tracking of her performance,” wrote Mukundu on
social media. “I do admit my son should have asked for permission, but
(hamurange mwana) you don’t reprimand by calling such a young boy, (age of your
grandchild) zera remuzukuru wenyu “a wicked guitarist”. Your response was way
out of hand. My son is a very respectful, well raised child, far from being
wicked.
“After all I am easily accessible, my contacts are all over
all arts institutions in Zimbabwe, you could have contacted me. I would have
apologised together with my son, but with your over reaction and name calling,
you now owe me and my family an apology instead.
“He did the background soundtrack out of mere admiration. I
have always taught him to look up to great artists of the previous generation
like you, Mukanya and Tuku. Last time he was very overjoyed when Mukanya
himself called him and expressed his joy after he had covered his song. “Last time Sulu Chimbetu sent him a message
of encouragement after he saw him and his friends do his cover. That is what we
expect from elders like you, not to use such strong words like ‘wicked’ on kids
who look up to you.
“I am not forcing you to like his version, but this is his
own artistic interpretation. Art is subjective, that’s why there are some who
loved it, but all the same, he should have asked for permission, but on the
other hand, you shouldn’t have over reacted like that.
“After all, YouTube is full of young artists paying homage
to their idols, bringing relevance to their music by adding some modern touch.
This is not something that is done out of malice, it’s mere admiration.”
Issue of copyright have been there since music started and
it is unusual for an artist to use other artist’s songs to make their own. What
is important is that they acknowledge that it’s not their compositions and also
they should seek permission first from the originators of the music.
Recently, there was another row over copyright infringement
involving United States-based musician Zivanai Masango and UK-based musician
Michael Lannas after Masongo recorded and performed “Hapana Mazwi” without his
permission.
Lannas took to Facebook and lashed out at Zivanai although
it later appeared that Zivanai had actually asked for permission from him to do
a cover. Mukundu has also done the same performing covers for other artists.
And internationally musicians Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman
were sued for using Chapmans lyrics in her song without permission and she was
made to pay after a lawsuit.
Now the question that baffled many was how both Mukundu and
Ambuya Chiweshe handled the matter.
In a fit of anger, Ambuya Chiweshe labelled Mukundu’s son
as wicked, a word which drew anger from Mukundu, who also retaliated.
The beef attracted hundreds of comments from people from
various walks of life on social, with some arguing in Mbuya Stella’s corner,
while others supported Mukundu.
Edith WeUtonga wrote: “Mono Mukundu not asking you to turn
the other cheek. As a parent you do what you are called to do. Just wondering
if there were no other ways to do it. Fighting fires with fire doesn’t get us
anywhere. Done differently she would have retracted and apologised and Taka
would have done the same too. For now matongokwinyao and went to her level,
whatever it is”.
Plot Mhako said: “I was shocked by her response. I liked
how Dereck responded to her. It’s unfortunate that we have senior artists who
gate-keep with arrogance.”
Willis Wataffi wrote: “Okay guys balance me here, are we
saying the young guitarist didn’t do anything wrong? If we can agree he did,
then are we here to fix how someone reacts when something of theirs is taken
without permission or are we HERE TO FIX THE ONGOING TAKING OF IP WITHOUT
seeking permission? I get it words used may have been derogatory but DID THE
YOUNG GUITARIST NOT BREAK THE CODE?”
Michael Lannas wrote: “Young Zimbabwean artists should
write their own songs. Then there won’t be any problems over infringement of
copyright”. Herald
