SOUTH AFRICANS TROOP TO ZIM FOR VACCINATIONS

A SOUTH AFRICAN travel agent is reportedly making a killing by bringing South Africans to Zimbabwe for COVID-19 vaccination in a scheme that involves some government officials and a local private hospital.
The Boyz Travel Merchants is charging R8 423 per individual
for their clients to travel to Harare to get the jabs from a private hospital,
HealthPoint, in Belgravia.
HealthPoint is said to be owned by Peter Annesley. It is
alleged that clients travel to Harare with an early morning flight, and then
take the return flight to South Africa in the afternoon.
Boyz Travel Merchants representative Jan Engelbrecht Klitzke
said they had been running the scheme until last Saturday when they received a
notice from HealthPoint that they were taking a break of up to two weeks due to
a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Zimbabwe.
“It was actually put to a stop today (Friday), we have just
received communication from the hospital, they say that vaccines are running
dry and they have not received sufficient stock, so they are obviously keeping
them for local citizens right now,” he said.
Klitzke said their programme mainly targeted tourists who
wanted to be inoculated. A COVID-19 jab at HealthPoint costs US$100 per shot,
according to Boyz Travel.
Zimbabwe has been buying Sinovac vaccines at US$10 a shot.
An administrator at HealthPoint confirmed that they had been administering the
vaccine to foreigners.
Last week, the hospital put out a statement that it was
suspending the scheme because of low vaccine stocks.
“Greetings to the HealthPoint community. HealthPoint
regrets to be the bearer of bad news, but we have just been advised that the
current Sinovac vaccine stocks are running extremely low. Consequently, first
‘shots’ are being suspended as at end of day tomorrow (Saturday June 26, 2021).
All remaining stock has to be set aside to ensure availability of second shots
to those who are already in the HealthPoint system.
“HealthPoint is eagerly awaiting additional stocks from
government, which were scheduled to arrive in the country last week. Please ask
whoever needs to be vaccinated to come tomorrow, otherwise HealthPoint
foresees, subject to logistics, a seven to 14-day break in the HealthPoint
vaccination programme. Any inconvenience is sincerely regretted,” the statement
read.
HealthPoint did not respond to questions from NewsDay on
how they were accessing COVID-19 vaccines and the number of foreigners that
they had inoculated so far.
Zimbabwe does not ban foreigners from being inoculated
locally, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa said they had to pay while locals
were supposed to get vaccinated for free.
COVID-19 national taskforce chief co-ordinator Agnes
Mahomva referred questions to the Finance ministry, which facilitates the
importation of vaccines.
The ministry, however, did not respond to questions from
NewsDay.
Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe
Association president Johannes Marisa said the country seemed not to have a
clear policy position on the vaccination of foreigners.
“As private practitioners, we are not privy to what is
happening, although we hear that there are some private health institutions
that are administering these vaccines. We don’t even know, unless there is a
special arrangement between them and government,” he said.
To date, Zimbabwe has purchased 1,2 million doses of
Sinovac and 500 000 Sinopharm vaccines.
Another 500 000 were donated by Sinopharm, while India
donated 35 000 Covaxin jabs and Russian miner Alrosa donated 25 000 Sputnik V
vaccines.
The country also received another 500 000 doses donated by
different companies. Newsday
