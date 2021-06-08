SON KILLS FATHER OVER GOBLINS

Josphat Sachota (39), of Satuku Village under Chief Saunyama in Nyanga has been arrested by the police after he allegedly stoned his 70-year-old father to death after accusing him of possessing goblins.

Alois Tanyanyiwa Sachota was stoned in the presence of his wife and he died on the spot. Manicaland Police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

On 30 May at around 5pm, Alois was on his way from the garden in the company of his wife Mary Durukwa (46), when Josphat approached him. He shouted at his father and accused him of possessing goblins. He charged towards him and struck him with several stones. The father died on the spot.

The case was reported at Nyamaropa Police Station leading to Josphat’s arrest. Masvingo Mirror