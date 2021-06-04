SMALL HOUSE ORDERED TO PAY US$3K

A MUTARE woman has to pay US$3 000 as damages to her lover’s wife after cohabiting with a married man.
The lovebirds have since been blessed with three children,
although one of them is now late.
Earlier this year, Ngaatendwe Matanda approached the Mutare
Civil Courts seeking US$6 000 as compensation from Auxilia Muriro, her
husband’s lover.
Matanda is legally married to Washington Matanda. She
revealed that she has gone through a torrid time at the hands of her husband’s
mistress, Muriro.
In her ruling, Mutare magistrate, Ms Purity Gumbo said: “The
plaintiff is married to Washington Matanda in terms of the Marriage Act
(Chapter 5:11). The marriage is supposed to be monogamous.
“It is not in dispute that intimacy took place between the
defendant and the plaintiff’s husband, of which three children were born from
that union, one who is now late.
“Judgment is hereby entered for the plaintiff in the sum of
US$3 000 to be paid in local currency at the official prevailing bank rate at
the time of payment.”
Ngaatendwe said she once approached Muriro and advised her
to stay away from her husband, all to no avail.
“Sometime in 2010, I noticed my husband’s unusual movements
but thought the phase would pass. His colleagues then informed me that he was
dating Muriro. Initially I dismissed the tip-off as mere gossip. However in
2014, the situation got worse and rocked my marriage as my husband started
spending some nights away from home without giving me satisfactory
explanations.
“I intensified my investigations to establish the cause of
his change in behaviour. In 2015 I finally confirmed that my husband was having
an affair with Muriro. My efforts to end this adulterous affair have failed,”
said Ngaatendwe. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment