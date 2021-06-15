SKELETON THIEF JAILED

The 27-year-old Gutu man, famed for wearing regalia that made him appear like a ghost before going on a robbery spree has been jailed for three years.
Norman Chagwiza of Mutsambiwa village under Chief Gutu,
became an instant sensation for the wrong reasons after it emerged that he
robbed people dressed in a white and black costume that made him appear like a
ghost.
Chagwiza was last week jailed by Gutui Magistrate Mr
Madhlenkosi Ndlovu on his own plea of guilty.
Mr Ndlovu initially caged him for four years before
conditionally suspending 12 months for good behavior.
The agreed facts are that on May 13 this year, Chagwiza
dressed in his ghost apparel went to Elizabeth Chipika’s homestead in the same
village at around 1am.
Upon arrival, Chagwiza, who was armed with a machete threatened
Chipika and cowed her before robbing her of
wallet containing an undisclosed amount of money.
The State alleges Chipika submitted to Chagwiza’s demands
after being retried by his scary apparel.
On Africa Day,Chagwiza went to Thomas Chivhura’s
homesteader night and used a ladder to ascent to the roof of his bedroom house.
He was dressed in the same ghost constume and tried to
remove a solar system that was there. Lucky
ran out for Chagwiza after Chivhura head some movements on his roof and came
out to investigate.
Realizing that he had been discovered,Chagwiza disembarked
from the roof and fled. Chivhura teamed up with neighbours and gave chase.
They apprehended him and upon further investigations
established that he used the “ghost” suit to instil fear in his victims and
hide his identity. He was handed over to police.
Mr Bati Bati appeared for the state. Herald
