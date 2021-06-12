SIX FEARED DEAD AS BUS COLLIDES WITH CAR

Eight passengers travelling in a Toyota Wish are feared dead after their vehicle collided head-on with an Inter-Africa Bus near Matizha Business Centre in Gutu this morning.
A motorist who arrived soon after the accident said one
person appear to have survived the accident and he (the motorist) took the
survivor to Matizha Clinic.Bodies were trapped inside the vehicle with some
crashed to pull.
Eyewitnesses said an Inter-Africa bus was trying to
overtake another bus when it encroached into the lane of the oncoming Toyota
Wish. The Toyota Wish swerved off the road but the bus did the same and they
collided.
The Government has banned kombis resulting in little
non-commercial vehicles (4 passenger) overloading passengers and taking over
the sector. The transport sector are now dominated by Toyota Wish vehicles
which although they have capacities of 4 passengers are carrying as many as
nine passengers.
Gutu Police is attending the scene. Masvingo Mirror
