SECURITY GUARDS BREAK INTO FORMER EMPLOYER PREMISES

Two Harare men were over the weekend dragged to court to answer to unlawful entry charges after they reportedly broke into Tynwald Gardens where they were formerly employed and stole property worth over $700 000.

Ronald Nyagumbo and Douglas Sande were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The complainant in the matter is Tynwald Gardens represented by Agnes Mavengera aged 42.

The court heard that the duo used to be security guards at Tynwald gardens and on June 15, they hatched a plan to steal from the gardens after the close of business at night.

The following morning, Mavengera was doing random checks in all rooms at the premises that was when she found out that three 21 inch television sets were missing in rooms M12, M11 and M6 together with other items ranging from blankets, pillows, to pots and wine glasses.

It is alleged that Mavangira later advised her employer Wellington Makarichi who went to the CCTV room so that he could view the footage that’s when he noticed the duo entering into the premises and into the rooms where they stole the goods in question.

The duo was arrested in Kuwadzana and they led the police to an office in Tynwald where all the property worth $778 700 was recovered. H Metro